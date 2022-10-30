Shocked by deadly stampede in Seoul – Armenia MFA

We are shocked by the tragic news of a deadly stampede from Seoul, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Vahan Hunanyan said in a Twitter post.

“Our deepest condolences to all those who lost loved ones and wishes of swift recovery for those injured.

he said.

At least 151 people have died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul.

At least another 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid.

Most of the dead were teenagers or in their 20s. Nineteen were foreigners.

The cause of the disaster is still being established.