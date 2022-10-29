Armenia will not provide any corridor to anyone – PM

To establish peace, it’s necessary to implement all the provisions of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, and bring the Nagorno Karabakh issue to a certain haven, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the 6th convention of the Civil Contract Party.

“Everyone is saying that the unequivocal implementation of the November 9 statement is a necessary condition. Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia and the international community are saying the same,” he said, adding that it’s important to rule out misinterpretations of the text of the statement.

“We have said we rule out any corridor in the territory of the Republic of Armenia and will not provide any corridor to anyone. This is a principled and irrevocable position, based on the November 9 statement,” he said.

“Point 9 of the trilateral statement is about unblocking, it’s about the opening of all regional communications, and there is a provision that the Republic of Armenia should ensure a link between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhijevan. Secondly, it says when/if the parties agree, new roads can be constructed to ensure that communication,” the Prime Minister noted.