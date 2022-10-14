Azerbaijan accuses Macron of pro-Armenian ‘bias’

Azerbaijan on Friday denounced as “unacceptable and biased” French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks, AFP reports.

In comments to French television Wednesday, Macron said “Azerbaijan launched a terrible war, with many deaths, atrocious scenes and has recaptured the territory of Karabakh.”

“More recently, Azerbaijan has launched several offensives along the border (with Armenia). We have condemned them. We will not abandon Armenians,” Macron said.

The remarks were “unacceptable and biased,” the foreign ministry in Baku said Friday, adding that “Azerbaijan is forced to reconsider France’s efforts in mediating” Armenian-Azerbaijani talks.

Last week, the European Union announced a “civilian EU mission” to Armenia to help delineate the borders with Azerbaijan.

The decision was reached during an October 6 meeting in Prague between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Macron and European Council President Charles Michel.