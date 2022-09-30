Armenia-based company sanctioned by US over Russia

Taco LLC (Taco), an Armenian-based supplier for the the network of Radioavtomatika, a U.S.- designated Russian defense procurement firm that specializes in procuring foreign items for Russia’s defense industry, has been sanctioned by the US, according to the Department of Treasury.

Radioavtomatika pays Taco for importing components and handling the procurement process within Armenia. Taco has interacted with China based Sinno in relation to their work with Radioavtomatika.

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 14 persons in Russia’s military-industrial complex, including two international suppliers, three key leaders of Russia’s financial infrastructure, immediate family members of some of senior Russian officials, and 278 members of Russia’s legislature after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared four regions part of Russia.