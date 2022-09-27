In a call with Aliyev, Macron urges to withdraw forces to initial positions, demands respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity

During a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his call to respect the ceasefire and urged to return the forces to their initial positions.

He also reminded about his demand for respect for the territorial integrity of Armenia.

Macron told Aliyev about Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s readiness to pursue negotiations on all pending issues, and reiterated the willingness of France to contribute to the process.

On Monday Emmanuel Macron received Nikol Pashinyan at Elysee Palace. He expressed France’s support for security and territorial integrity of Armenia and urged to return to negotiations to find a lasting solution to the tensions in the South Caucasus.