NATO Secretary General “extremely concerned” about developments on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister referred to the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 13, emphasizing that 36 settlements were targeted by the Azerbaijani armed forces, as a result of which the Armenian side also suffered casualties, many were wounded.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the international community’s condemnation of Azerbaijan’s actions and adequate response to the need for the immediate withdrawal of the Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The NATO Secretary General said he is extremely concerned by developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need for the settlement of regional problems through negotiations and to making consistent efforts in that direction, including with the support of international partners.

At the meeting, ideas were exchanged on various issues of mutual interest.