Russia attaches great importance to friendly, allied relations with Armenia – Putin

Russia attaches great importance to friendly, allied relations with Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an Independence Day message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“It is important that our countries are successfully interacting in various fields, coordinating efforts within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, the CIS and other multilateral structures,” Putin said.

He voiced confidence tath the further development of constructive bilateral ties “is in the fundamental interests of the Russian and Armenian peoples,” and added that the consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements concluded in 2020 and 2021 is a good basis for ensuring long-term peace and security in the South Caucasus.

“I sinncerely wish you good health and success in your state activities, and happiness and prosperity to all citizens of fraternal Armenia,” the Russian President said.