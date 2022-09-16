No need for martial law in Armenia for now – PM Pashinyan

The issue of declaring martial law in the country was discussed at the meeting of the Security Council, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“We reached the conclusion that we must not take that decision for now,” the Prime Minister said.

“At the same time, we have been receiving offers from a number of citizens, many say they are waiting for a martial law to participate in the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that people willing to get involved in this stage can register as volunteers.