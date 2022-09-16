Armenia confirms 135 troops killed in Azerbaijani attack

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a cabinet meeting today that135 servicemen have been confirmed killed as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression unleashed against Armenia shortly after midnight on September 13.

Unfortunately, he said, the number is not final, and added that a number of servicemen are injured.

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said the operational situation is relatively calm, and the ceasefire is generally holding, and the Armed Forces continue fulfilling their tasks.

PM Pashinyan stressed that Armenia’s position remains unchanged – Azerbaijani troops should withdraw from the sovereign territory of Armenia, and the position was made clear during the discussion at the UN Security Council on the eve.