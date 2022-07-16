Military medic Kristine Chichyan dies in an accident – Armenia MoD

Contract servicewoman, junior sergeant Kristine Chichyan (born in 1985) was injured as a result of an accident at one of the military units and was taken to hospital on July 15, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Kristine Chichyan, who was the head of the medical unit, died in hospital on July 16, despite the doctors’ efforts. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under way.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and expresses support to Kristine Chichiyan’s family and friends.