A number of Armenian TV personalities vying for Emmy Awards 2022

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced nominations for the 2022 Emmys, and Armenians played an integral role in many of the nominated projects, the Armenian Film Society informs.

The highlights include Arno Stephanian who is nominated for his Sound Mixing work in Ted Lasso.

Below is the full list of Armenian nominees:

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

George Atamian (Leadman)

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW

Lilit Aloyan (Assistant Editor)

CHIP ‘N’ DALE: RESCUE RANGERS

Shandis Bemanian (Program Manager)

Artur Kocharyan (Key Animator)

DOPESICK

Nerses Gezalyan (Foley Mixer)

THE DROPOUT

Lana Danielyan (Actor)

EUPHORIA

Alexis Piligian (Buyer)

Joe Chouchanian (Key Rigging Grip)

Vic Chouchanian (Grip)

Eric Sohrabian (Rigging Grip)

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

Chris Bohjalnian (Writer)

Arno Stephanian (Foley Mixer)

HACKS

Charlie Panian (Camera Operator)

IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Gary Megregian (Supervising Sound Editor)

Brian Magarian (Compositor)

Michelle Zerdelian (Best Boy Rigging Grip)

INSECURE

Lilit Aloyan (Assistant Editor)

INVENTING ANNA

Von Chorbajian (Assistant Set Decorator)

LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: THE FACTS OF LIFE AND DIFF’RENT STROKES

Kim Papazian (Graphic Designer)

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Brian Magarian (Compositor)

Niknaz Tavakolian (Assistant Camera)

Arman Hovsepian (Clearance Coordinator)

THE MORNING SHOW

Tara Karsian (Actor)

Brad Yacobian (Unit Production Manager)

Armen Gasparian (Assistant Editor)

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE

Peggy Tachdjian (Editor)

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Louie Zakarian (Makeup Department Head)

SEVERANCE

Tricia Barsamian (Assistant Costume Designer)

Dean Mozian (Digital Intermediate Producer)

Timothy Paustian (Transportation Captain)

THE STAIRCASE

Mallory DeGolian (Food Stylist)

Arman Hovsepian (Clearance Coordinator)

STRANGER THINGS

Jacob Boghosian (Logo Designer)

Nicholas Azarian (Actor)

Morris Abramian (Digital Artist)

Rose Ashikyan (Video Assist Utility)

SUCCESSION

Gordon Tashjian (Actor)

Von Chorbajian (Assistant Set Decorator)

THE SURVIVOR

Saro Emirze (Actor)

TED LASSO

Arno Stephanian (Foley Mixer)

UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN

Aaron Keteyian (Producer’s Assistant)

YELLOWJACKETS

Ani Arutyunyan (Producer)

Joe Chouchanian (Key Rigging Grip)

Vic Chouchanian (Grip)