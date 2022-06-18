US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on June 18 accompanied by RA Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

The guests were welcomed by the Deputy Scientific Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan, who presented the story of the 3 khachkars placed in Tsitsernakaberd Park and dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who perished during the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population within Azerbaijan at the end of the last century. Edita Gzoyan also touched upon the historical and legal aspects of the Artsakh issue, and presented Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian actions and propaganda.

Edita Gzoyan also introduced to the guests the history of the creation of the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Karen Donfried laid a wreath at the Genocide Monument, and then the members of the US delegation laid flowers at the Eternal Fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.