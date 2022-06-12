Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Putin and Mishustin on Russia Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of Russia Day.

The message addressed to Vladimir Putin, in particular, reads,

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Let me cordially congratulate you and all the people of Russia on the national holiday – Russia Day.

This day symbolizes the crucial transformations of Russia’s political, socio-economic, public life, emphasizes the inviolability of national unity and high responsibility for the homeland.

During the last three decades, the Armenian-Russian relations, anchored on the firm basis of centuries-old friendship and brotherhood of the peoples of our countries, have been enriched with a qualitatively new content. Active political dialogue at the top and high levels, constructive cooperation on key issues of the regional and international agenda, successful partnership in economic, military, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres are fully in line with the interests of the development of Armenia-Russia allied relations.

I am confident that through joint efforts we will ensure the further development of the entire scope of strategic cooperation between Armenia and Russia for the benefit of our peoples, states, and the strengthening of regional security and stability.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Once again, I congratulate you on this remarkable holiday, wishing you good health and success, and peace, welfare and prosperity to the brotherly people of Russia”.

The message addressed to Mikhail Mishustin reads:

“Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich,

I cordially congratulate you on Russia Day.

This holiday symbolizing national unity and responsibility for the homeland, is inextricably linked with the profound changes that ensured the sustainable development and strengthening of Russia’s place and role in the modern world.

The deep roots of the centuries-old friendship, brotherhood and mutual support of the peoples of our countries ensure the reliable development of the Armenian-Russian alliance in all spheres.

I am convinced that the joint efforts aimed at the development of multifaceted cooperation between our states, the implementation of promising projects fully serve the interests of our countries and the increase of the level of stability and security in our region.

Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich,

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health, prosperity and success in all your initiatives, and peace and prosperity to the people of Russia”.