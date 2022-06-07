Russia votes to leave European Court of Human Rights

Russia’s parliament has passed two bills ending the European Court of Human Rights’ jurisdiction in Russia, after it announced it would exit the court in March amid the conflict in Ukraine.

One of the bills removes Russia from the court’s jurisdiction and the second bill sets 15 March as the cut-off point, meaning rulings against Russia made after that date are not to be implemented, the RIA Novosti news agency reports.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe expelled Russia from the organisation on 15 March, which the ECHR is part of.