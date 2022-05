Boxing: Rafayel Hovhannisyan wins second silver for Armenia at European Championship

Armenian Boxer Rafyael Hovhannisyan won the silver in the 80-86 kg weight category of the European Championship.

In the final bout the Armenian was defeated by Georgia’s Georgii Kushinashvili.

Armenian boxers thus won one gold medal, two silver medals and a bronze medal at the European Chempionship held in Yerevan.