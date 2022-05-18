Zelensky proposes to continue martial law and mass mobilization in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decrees to extend martial law and mass mobilization for another 90 days in the country, starting from 25 May.

The documents have been submitted to the Ukrainian parliament and must be approved by at least half of the lawmakers.

Martial law was implemented in the country on 24 February, the day Russia launched the military operation. The initial period of 30 days has been extended twice so far.

Zelensky’s first decree on mass mobilization was for 90 days and applied to all regions of the country.

Last week, Ukraine’s defense minister said he hoped to arm a million fighters as the country prepared for a “new, long phase of war.”