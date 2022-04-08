Eurovision 2022: Armenia’s entrant Rosa Linn presents her song in Israel

Rosa Lyinn, Armenia’s representative for Eurovision Song Contest 2022, presented her song Snap live in Israel on April 7. The performance was part of the pre-Eurovision campaign Israel Calling-2022.

The video of Rosa Lee’s speech was published on the official Youtube channel of the contest.

Israel Calling is an annual event organized to unite participants before Eurovision to activate tourism in the country.

Eurovision 2022 is scheduled for May 10-14 in Italy. Rosa Linn will perform 17th in the first semifinal on May 10.