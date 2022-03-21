Azerbaijan again cuts off gas supply to Artsakh

Gas supply to the Artsakh Republic has ben cut again due to the direct intervention of the Azerbaijani side, Artsakh’s Information Headquarters reports.



There are sufficient grounds to assume that during the repair works of the gas pipeline that exploded on March 8, the Azerbaijani side installed a valve, through which it stopped the gas supply hours ago.

Azerbaijan makes use of the unfavorable weather conditions to create additional humanitarian problems for the population of Artsakh.

The situation was immediately reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping force stationed in Artsakh. The peacekeepers and the Artsakh authorities are making efforts to restore the gas supply.



Citizens are urged to use electricity as sparingly as possible to avoid possible power outages.