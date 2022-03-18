Minister of Defense visits Syunik province

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan visited the Syunik region today.

During a meeting with officers at one of the military units the Minister discussed the recent incidents. The Minister of Defense underscored that the incidents are a result of improper discipline in certain units as well as improper level of morale of individual servicemembers.

The Minister of Defense instructed and the army corps commander to take necessary measures to rule out such cases.

Papikyan also visited the border zone adjacent to the Nerkin Hand community where Major-General Artak Budaghyan, the Commander of the Army Corps, briefed him on the current situation.

Papikyan was also introduced to the ongoing construction of a military base.