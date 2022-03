Azerbaijani forces use mortars as they violate ceasefire near Khramort, Artsakh

The Azerbaijani forces once again violated the ceasefire near the village of Khramort in Artsakh on March 8, at around 11:00 pm.

The Azerbaijani side fired 3 mines from a 60 mm caliber mortar in the direction of the village, the press service of Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side. The incident has been reported to the Russian peacekeeping command.

The situation is calm at the moment.