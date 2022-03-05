Tribute to the memory of Vazgen Sargsyan on 63rd birthday

On the occasion of the 63rd birthday of the national hero of Armenia, hero of Artsakh, state and military figure Vazgen Sargsyan, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the Yerablur military pantheon today, accompanied by the leadership of the department,



The Minister of Defense and the high-ranking military paid tribute, laid flowers at the graves of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan, as well as the graves of the Armenians who sacrificed their lives during the defense of the homeland.