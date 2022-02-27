Armenian UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan defeats Joel Alvarez via TKO

Armenian UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan scored the biggest win of his MMA career on Saturday at UFC Vegas 49 live from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the highly-touted lightweight contender absolutely obliterated surging prospect Joel Alvarez via second-round TKO (punches), .

Tsarukyan (18-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) opened a gash on Alvarez’s (19-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) nose in the opening round of the lightweight fight, and although the bout went longer than many expected, he eventually got the finish by TKO at the 1:57 mark of Round 2.

The 25-year old fighter has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in the game, and with his fifth straight win inside the cage, he only seems to solidify his position. “I can do everything. Wrestling, striking, and Jiu-Jitsu. It was my game-plan, make him tired, choke him, and TKO. And I did it,” Tsarukyan said in the post-fight Octagon interview.

In the aftermath of the decisive performance Arman Tsarukyan used his time on the mic to issue a call-out to the main event attraction, Islam Makhachev.

He admitted that he was determined to pull one back after having suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Islam Makhachev back in April 2019.

“It’s my goal, you know. Because it’s going to be good match. We had a match in Russia, you know. I’d like fight it there and same location, you know, because I have a lot of fans there and he has a lot of fans there. It’s going to be great match, you know, because we are the best in our division, I think so,” said Tsarukyan.