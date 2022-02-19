Armenian FM, German State Minister discuss cooperation, regional issues

On February 18, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Tobias Lindner in Munich.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the effective cooperation between the two states in bilateral and multilateral formats. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia commended the positive dynamic of the friendly relations between Armenia and Germany, anchored in historical ties, common values and mutual interests.

Ahead to the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Ararat Mirzoyan and Tobias Lindner expressed their readiness to deepen the cooperation between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on a number of urgent issues of regional and international agenda. Minister Mirzoyan presented the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The need for comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was emphasized.

The sides stressed the importance of immediate repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees.

During the meeting the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey was also touched upon.