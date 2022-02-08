Ambassador of Belarus visited the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Spokesman confirms

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk visited the Armenian Foreign Ministry today, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan confirmed to Armenipress.

The Spokesperson refrained from providing further details.

The visit comes in the wake of statements of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on the possibility of Armenia joining the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

“Armenia has nowhere to escape. Do you need anyone needs them? They have already seen it, Nikol Vovayevich has already seen it,” Lukashenko said.

Vahan Hunanyan earlier said “Alexander Lukashenko’s “unique geopolitical analysis aims to serve domestic political agenda.”