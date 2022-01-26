CultureTop

Eurovision 2022: Armenia to perform in first semi-final

Armenia will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Semi-Final Allocation Draw took place in Palazzo Madama e Casaforte degli Acaja (Madama Palace), Turin, alongside a ceremony which saw the Host City Insignia pass from previous hosts Rotterdam to Italian friends.

Hosted by Carolina Di Domenico and Mario Acampa, live from Madama Palace, the Semi-Finals lineups were determined randomly by drawing countries from 6 pots (based on historical voting patterns) to determine in which Semi-Final (and which half of that show) they would compete in.

The ‘Big 5’ countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) do not compete in the Semi-Finals, but it was randomly decided which of the two each country will be able to vote on.

The exact running order will be decided by producers at a later date.

Semi-Final Allocation Draw outcome:

First Semi-Final

Tuesday 10 May, 21:00 CET

First Half of Show

  • 🇦🇱 Albania – RTSH
  • 🇧🇬 Bulgaria – BNT
  • 🇱🇻 Latvia – LTV
  • 🇱🇹 Lithuania – LRT
  • 🇲🇩 Moldova – TRM
  • 🇳🇱 Netherlands – AVROTROS
  • 🇸🇮 Slovenia – RTVSLO
  • 🇨🇭 Switzerland – SRG / SSR
  • 🇺🇦 Ukraine – UA:PBC

Second Half of Show

  • 🇦🇹 Austria – ORF
  • 🇭🇷 Croatia – HRT
  • 🇩🇰 Denmark – DR
  • 🇬🇷 Greece – ERT
  • 🇮🇸 Iceland – RUV
  • 🇳🇴 Norway – NRK
  • 🇷🇺 Russia – RTR
  • 🇵🇹 Portugal – RTP
  • 🇦🇲 Armenia – AMPTV

‘Big 5’ countries voting during First Semi-Final:

  • 🇮🇹 Italy – Rai (Hosts)
  • 🇫🇷 France – FT

Second Semi-Final

Thursday 12 May, 21:00 CET

First Half of Show

  • 🇦🇺 Australia – SBS
  • 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan – Ictimai TV
  • 🇨🇾 Cyprus – CyBC
  • 🇫🇮 Finland – YLE
  • 🇬🇪 Georgia – GPB
  • 🇮🇱 Israel – IPBC/Kan
  • 🇲🇹 Malta – PBS
  • 🇸🇲 San Marino – RTV
  • 🇷🇸 Serbia – RTS

Second Half of Show

  • 🇧🇪 Belgium – RTBF
  • 🇨🇿 Czech Republic CT
  • 🇪🇪 Estonia – ERR
  • 🇮🇪 Ireland – RTE
  • 🇲🇪 Montenegro – RTCG
  • 🇲🇰 North Macedonia – MKRTV
  • 🇵🇱 Poland – TVP
  • 🇷🇴 Romania – TVR
  • 🇸🇪 Sweden – SVT

‘Big 5’ countries voting during Second Semi-Final:

  • 🇩🇪 Germany – ARD/NDR
  • 🇪🇸 Spain – RTVE
  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom – BBC

