Eurovision 2022: Armenia to perform in first semi-final

Armenia will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Semi-Final Allocation Draw took place in Palazzo Madama e Casaforte degli Acaja (Madama Palace), Turin, alongside a ceremony which saw the Host City Insignia pass from previous hosts Rotterdam to Italian friends.

Hosted by Carolina Di Domenico and Mario Acampa, live from Madama Palace, the Semi-Finals lineups were determined randomly by drawing countries from 6 pots (based on historical voting patterns) to determine in which Semi-Final (and which half of that show) they would compete in.

The ‘Big 5’ countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) do not compete in the Semi-Finals, but it was randomly decided which of the two each country will be able to vote on.

The exact running order will be decided by producers at a later date.

Semi-Final Allocation Draw outcome:

First Semi-Final

Tuesday 10 May, 21:00 CET

First Half of Show

🇦🇱 Albania – RTSH

🇧🇬 Bulgaria – BNT

🇱🇻 Latvia – LTV

🇱🇹 Lithuania – LRT

🇲🇩 Moldova – TRM

🇳🇱 Netherlands – AVROTROS

🇸🇮 Slovenia – RTVSLO

🇨🇭 Switzerland – SRG / SSR

🇺🇦 Ukraine – UA:PBC

Second Half of Show

🇦🇹 Austria – ORF

🇭🇷 Croatia – HRT

🇩🇰 Denmark – DR

🇬🇷 Greece – ERT

🇮🇸 Iceland – RUV

🇳🇴 Norway – NRK

🇷🇺 Russia – RTR

🇵🇹 Portugal – RTP

🇦🇲 Armenia – AMPTV

‘Big 5’ countries voting during First Semi-Final:

🇮🇹 Italy – Rai (Hosts)

🇫🇷 France – FT

Second Semi-Final

Thursday 12 May, 21:00 CET

First Half of Show

🇦🇺 Australia – SBS

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan – Ictimai TV

🇨🇾 Cyprus – CyBC

🇫🇮 Finland – YLE

🇬🇪 Georgia – GPB

🇮🇱 Israel – IPBC/Kan

🇲🇹 Malta – PBS

🇸🇲 San Marino – RTV

🇷🇸 Serbia – RTS

Second Half of Show

🇧🇪 Belgium – RTBF

🇨🇿 Czech Republic CT

🇪🇪 Estonia – ERR

🇮🇪 Ireland – RTE

🇲🇪 Montenegro – RTCG

🇲🇰 North Macedonia – MKRTV

🇵🇱 Poland – TVP

🇷🇴 Romania – TVR

🇸🇪 Sweden – SVT

‘Big 5’ countries voting during Second Semi-Final: