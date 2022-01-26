Eurovision 2022: Armenia to perform in first semi-final

Armenia will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Semi-Final Allocation Draw took place in Palazzo Madama e Casaforte degli Acaja (Madama Palace), Turin, alongside a ceremony which saw the Host City Insignia pass from previous hosts Rotterdam to Italian friends.
Hosted by Carolina Di Domenico and Mario Acampa, live from Madama Palace, the Semi-Finals lineups were determined randomly by drawing countries from 6 pots (based on historical voting patterns) to determine in which Semi-Final (and which half of that show) they would compete in.
The ‘Big 5’ countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) do not compete in the Semi-Finals, but it was randomly decided which of the two each country will be able to vote on.
The exact running order will be decided by producers at a later date.
Semi-Final Allocation Draw outcome:
First Semi-Final
Tuesday 10 May, 21:00 CET
First Half of Show
- 🇦🇱 Albania – RTSH
- 🇧🇬 Bulgaria – BNT
- 🇱🇻 Latvia – LTV
- 🇱🇹 Lithuania – LRT
- 🇲🇩 Moldova – TRM
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands – AVROTROS
- 🇸🇮 Slovenia – RTVSLO
- 🇨🇭 Switzerland – SRG / SSR
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine – UA:PBC
Second Half of Show
- 🇦🇹 Austria – ORF
- 🇭🇷 Croatia – HRT
- 🇩🇰 Denmark – DR
- 🇬🇷 Greece – ERT
- 🇮🇸 Iceland – RUV
- 🇳🇴 Norway – NRK
- 🇷🇺 Russia – RTR
- 🇵🇹 Portugal – RTP
- 🇦🇲 Armenia – AMPTV
‘Big 5’ countries voting during First Semi-Final:
- 🇮🇹 Italy – Rai (Hosts)
- 🇫🇷 France – FT
Second Semi-Final
Thursday 12 May, 21:00 CET
First Half of Show
- 🇦🇺 Australia – SBS
- 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan – Ictimai TV
- 🇨🇾 Cyprus – CyBC
- 🇫🇮 Finland – YLE
- 🇬🇪 Georgia – GPB
- 🇮🇱 Israel – IPBC/Kan
- 🇲🇹 Malta – PBS
- 🇸🇲 San Marino – RTV
- 🇷🇸 Serbia – RTS
Second Half of Show
- 🇧🇪 Belgium – RTBF
- 🇨🇿 Czech Republic CT
- 🇪🇪 Estonia – ERR
- 🇮🇪 Ireland – RTE
- 🇲🇪 Montenegro – RTCG
- 🇲🇰 North Macedonia – MKRTV
- 🇵🇱 Poland – TVP
- 🇷🇴 Romania – TVR
- 🇸🇪 Sweden – SVT
‘Big 5’ countries voting during Second Semi-Final:
- 🇩🇪 Germany – ARD/NDR
- 🇪🇸 Spain – RTVE
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom – BBC