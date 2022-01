Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan have detained almost 8 thousand people in connection with the riots in the country, according to official information, TASS reports.

“Throughout the country, 7,939 people were detained. Law enforcers, together with servicemen of the National Guard and special forces in Almaty, detained 207 people in two markets,” the message says.

The police seized five stolen vehicles, stolen inventory, two smooth-bore and four cold steel weapons.