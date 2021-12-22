Priorities of Armenian Presidency of CSTO discussed in Yerevan

Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas, who has arrived in Armenia on a working visit.



The interlocutors discussed the priorities of the organization’s activity during Armenia’s chairmanship in the CSTO. Suren Papikyan stressed that one of the priorities of the Armenian side will be to increase and improve the efficiency of the CSTO activities and further the development of CSTO’s military component.



The parties stressed the importance of the year 2022, considering that it marks the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

They confirmed that the measures planned next year will be more effective in enhancing cooperation between the CSTO member states and expanding the international role of the Organization.