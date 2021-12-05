Vice-President confirms Turkish intelligence was involved in Nagorno-Karabakh war

Turkey’s vice president last week stated that its National Intelligence Organization (Milli İstihbarat Teşkilatı, MİT) played an active role in the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020, helping to shape the balances in the field, the Nordic Monitor reports.

Vice President Fuat Oktay made a presentation on the annual activities of state institutions operating under the Presidency at parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee on November 26. Stating that MİT is a source of pride for the country, Oktay told deputies that the organization renders great service to Turkey’s interests with the operations it carries out abroad.

“In many regions such as Syria, Libya, Upper Karabakh and most recently Afghanistan, the organization has carried out important work that protects our national interests and shapes the balances in the field in favor of our country, in line with our state policy,” he said.

It is no secret that Turkey supported its ally Azerbaijan militarily, but no official statement has ever been made regarding the involvement of Turkish intelligence in the war. On the contrary, it was persistently denied that MİT took any initiatives regarding the war zone, the biggest reason being an accusation that MİT transferred jihadist fighters under its control in Syria to Nagorno-Karabakh.