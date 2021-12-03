Cyprus Parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Armenians

The House of Representatives of Cyprus has unanimously adopted a resolution on Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against Armenians and the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh, the Armenian Embassy in Greece and Cyprus informs.

The resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia and Artsakh and demands that the provisions of the November 9, 2020 ceasefire statement, including the immediate release of the captives, be implemented.

At the same time, it calls on the international community to act to end Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia, as well as to urge international organizations to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh.

The resolution also condemns Turkish involvement in the war against Artsakh.