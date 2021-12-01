Time to think about mandatory vaccinations – Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said she thinks it’s time for EU member states to consider mandatory vaccinations.

She said such measures were required due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

“On the one hand we have the virus and the variants, on the other hand we have vaccination and boosters and I want the second part to win,” she told reporters in Brussels.

“Not each and everyone can be vaccinated,” she acknowledged, but said “the vast majority could”.

“Therefore, I think, it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now [on] how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union,” she added.

“This needs discussion. This needs a common approach, but it is a discussion that I think has to be led.”