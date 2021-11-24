Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of trilateral agreements on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian and Russian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict over the phone today.

The parties attached importance to the lasting and comprehensive settlement of the conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation created after the recent aggression by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia.

The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the role of the Armenian-Russian allied relations in the context of the efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.