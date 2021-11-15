Security Council meets to discuss situation after Azerbaijani intrusion into Armenian territory

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a sitting of the Security Council. Besides the members of the Security Council, present at the meeting were President of the National Assembly Alen SImonyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, head of the civil Contract faction at the National Assembly Hayk Konjoryan.

The meeting focused on the situation after the intrusion of Azerbaijani troops into Armenian territory in one of the eastern sections of the border.

“Since yesterday, we have had several meetings and discussions with this staff in different formats. The discussions focused on the intrusion of Azerbaijani troops into Armenian territory in one of the eastern sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The purpose of today’s meeting is to summarize our discussions, as well as to provide our public with complete information about the events that took place,” the Prime Minister said in opening remarks.

He informed about the decision to dismiss Arshak Karapetyan from the post of the Defense Minister and appoint Suren Papikyan to the post.

“This decision was made as a result of the analysis of the events unfolding since yesterday. I invited Mr. Karapetyan in the morning to thank him for his work as Minister of Defense, I said that I appreciate the work done, but at the moment the situation has led me to the decision that there should be a change of the Minister of Defense,” Pashinyan added.

“Today we will first hear the report of the Chief of General Staff, Mr. Davtyan, on the situation, will analyze the situation, and try to make a decision on our actions aimed at protecting the security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia,” the Prime Minister said.