Armenia, India discuss defense cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to the Republic of Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal, the newly appointed Military Attaché of India to the Republic of Armenia, Brigadier General Rajesh Pushkar (residence in Moscow).



The Minister of Defense congratulated Brigadier General Pushkar on his accreditation in Armenia, noting that the accreditation of the Indian attaché is a serious step towards the development of defense cooperation between the two countries.



Issues related to bilateral cooperation in the field of defense were discussed during the meeting. The parties reaffirmed that there are a number of areas of mutual interest that should be enshrined in cooperation agreements. High-level reciprocal visits were also carried out.