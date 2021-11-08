No clarity on the date of video-conference between leaders of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan – Kremlin

Work on the preparation of negotiations in a video conference format between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is underway, but the exact date is yet to be determined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

“We confirm that preparations for the meeting are under way. But it should be noted that there are no concrete agreements and understanding on when such a videoconferencing can take place. The work continues,” Peskov said.

The Russian Interfax agency reported on Sunday that the video-conference would be held on November 9, the anniversary of signing of the trilateral statement by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Prime Minister said in an interview with Public TV there was no agreement on the meeting, but added a number of formats were being considered.