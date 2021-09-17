Armenian, French FMs emphasize the need to resume Karabakh peace process

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The interlocutors hailed the continuous development of the Armenian-French privileged relations, reaffirmed their interest in expanding multidisciplinary cooperation. An agreement was reached to discuss in more detail the prospects of intensifying cooperation in the field of economy in the near future, including through the implementation of new development programs in Armenia.

The Foreign Ministers referred to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing the need to resume the peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia and the Armenian people highly appreciate the position and steps of the French government and Parliament during the days of aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the in the period following it.

The parties also exchanged views on humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day war, emphasizing the importance of immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held in Azerbaijan.

Reference was made to the situation created by the intrusion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia. The need to make efforts to de-escalate the situation and stabilize the situation was stressed.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also thanked the French side for its continued support in the fight against COVID-19.