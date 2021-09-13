Armenian PM receives EU Special Representative

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

Assessing the dynamic of Armenia-EU partnership, the Prime Minister attached importance to the visits of the President of the European Council, the European Commissioner for Enlargement to our country in July this year, noting that the Government is currently working on the finalization of the priorities of the 2.6 billion euro financial package provided by the EU.

Toivo Klaar reaffirmed the EU’s political commitment to continue supporting our country in the priority areas for Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed issues on the agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership. The prospects for the development of relations in infrastructure, trade, economic and business spheres were touched upon.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the EU Special Representative exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Both sides stressed the need to resume talks within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The parties touched upon other issues of regional significance, exchanged views on the opening of transport routes.