Armenia approves Russian one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine

The single-component Sputnik Light vaccine has been approved for use in Armenia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a press release on Monday.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Immunization with Sputnik Light will help Armenia to significantly reduce the infection rate in the country and create herd immunity in a short time frame, RDIF said.

The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was approved in Armenia in February 2020.

“Sputnik Light is safe and highly effective as demonstrated by the real-world vaccination data in a number of countries. In particular, the data from the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina) shows 78.6-83.7% efficacy among the elderly. In Paraguay Sputnik Light is 93.5% effective during the ongoing vaccination campaign according to the country’s Ministry of Health,” the Fund said.

Thanks to its safety and efficacy, single-component Sputnik Light vaccine is now both used on standalone basis and also studied in combination with vaccines from other producers in a number of countries, RDIF noted.