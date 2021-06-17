Dutch MPs join Armenians in The Hague to demand the release of POWs and civilians

Members of Dutch Parliament joined Armenians in The Hague for a rally demanding the release of Armenian prisoners of war, the Federation of Armenian Organizations in the Netherlands (FAON) informs.

The protesters called to stop the Azerbaijani military aggression against Armenia, and take action against Baku – one of the host cities of Euro-2020.

A photo exhibition depicting the destruction and desecration of Armenian cultural heritage by Azerbaijan was also presented as part of the protest.

16 June 🇳🇱 MPs joined in The Hague 🇦🇲Protest demonstration asking #FreeArmenianPOWs, Stop #Azerbaijani military aggression against #Armenia, Action against #Baku as #EURO2020 host city. There was also photo exhibition of destruction of #Armenian cultural heritage by 🇦🇿. pic.twitter.com/71IBzVDj79 — Armeense Federatie FAON (@FAON_ArmFed) June 16, 2021

The action was part of the Global Silent Protests held by Armenians worldwide to demand an immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages, and withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Syunik region of Armenia.