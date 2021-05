The UN following with concern the developments on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

The UN has been following with concern the developments on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric told a daily briefing.

“We urge all relevant actors to exercise restraint to avoid any actions that may escalate tensions further.,” the Spokesperson said.

“We understand that negotiations are ongoing. All outstanding bilateral issues should be resolved peacefully, through dialogue and diplomatic means,” Dujarric added.