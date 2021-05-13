European Parliament to hold debate on Armenian POWs

On May 20 the European Parliament will hold a debate on prisoners of war in the aftermath of the most recent conflict in Nagorno Karaabkh.

Issue will be considered as part of a debate on on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Following the discussions the MEPs will vote on a relevant resolution.

Earlier this month over 120 Members of European Parliament sent a letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel, asking the European institutions to bring all their weight to demand the release of prisoners out of pure respect for international law.

“The European Union can no longer leave Armenia in this unbearable situation; we must act so that violence does not once again take precedence over the law. We are proud of the principles that bind us together: they must urge us today to bring all our weight, and use all levers at our disposal, to demand that Azerbaijan purely and solely respect international law. If Europe wishes to fulfill its commitments, it must ensure that this violation of international law in its neighborhood does not become a tragic precedent. Otherwise, its silence and inaction will turn into historical responsibility,” the MEPs said.