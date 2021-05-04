PoliticsTop

MEPs urge EU’s Charles Michel to demand the release of Armenian POWs

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 4, 2021, 16:13
Less than a minute

Members of the European Parliament Andrey Kovatchev (Bulgaria) and Loucas Fourlas (Cyprus) and François-Xavier Bellamy (France) have initiated a letter to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, urging them to demand the release of over 200 Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan. The letter has been co-signed by 119 other MEPs.

