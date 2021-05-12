14,000 second-shot doses of Sputnik-V vaccine arrive in Armenia

Armenia continues to acquire new batches of vaccine to intensify the vaccination process and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health 14,000 second-shot doses of Sputnik-V vaccine arrived in Armenia last night. The first-shot doses of the same amount of the vaccine have already been distributed to the primary health care institutions, and citizens in risk groups receive their shots.





Sputnik-V is intended for people in risk groups: medical workers aged 18 to 54, chronic patients aged 18 to 54, residents and employees of social care centers aged 18 to 54. The AstraZeneca vaccinations is available to people over the age of 18 on a voluntary basis.



Vaccinations are carried out in primary health care organizations every day. There are also mobile vaccination groups in public places.



Foreign residing in Armenia can also get vaccinated. Vaccination is free for everyone.