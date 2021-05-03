Two new strongholds of Russian military base in established in Armenia’s Syunik

Two new strongholds of the Russian military base #102 have been deployed in Syunik province, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly today.

He said it will serve as an additional security guarantee for Syunik province and the Republic of Armenia, in general.

The National Assembly voted down Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister today to trigger snap parliamentary elections.

The Parliament voted 1 to 3 with 75 abstentions.

Nikol Pashinyan stepped down on April 25 to trigger early parliamentary elections. He still carries out the responsibilities of the head of government.

To hold the June 20 elections in full compliance with the law, the National Assembly should hold a second round of voting.

The Parliament will be considered dissolved by virtue of law if it fails to elect Prime Minister for the second time.