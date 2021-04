Armenia’s Karen Avagyan snatched gold at the European Weightlifting Championships, and Andranik Karapetyan took the third place in the 89 kg weight category.

Karen Avagyan won the title with a total result of 375 kg. He lifted 170 kg in the snatch and pushed 200 kg in the clean & jerk.

Georgia’s Revaz Davitadze took the second place in the same weight category.