Wrestling: Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan wins gold at Individual World Cup

December 18, 2020, 22:33


Armenian freestyle wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan (65 kg) won the gold at the the Individual World Cup.

Tevanyan beat Hungary’s Ismail Musukaev 9:1 in the final.

