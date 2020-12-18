Home | All news | Sport | Wrestling: Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan wins gold at Individual World Cup SportTop Wrestling: Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan wins gold at Individual World Cup Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 22:33 Less than a minute Armenian freestyle wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan (65 kg) won the gold at the the Individual World Cup. Tevanyan beat Hungary’s Ismail Musukaev 9:1 in the final. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 18, 2020, 22:33 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print