Youri Djorkaeff to accompany French humanitarian aid to Armenia on Friday

On Friday, November 27, former France international, World Champion Youri Djorkaeff will accompany French humanitarian aid to Armenia.

He was entrusted the role given his ties with Armenia and his expertise.

“My commitment was natural and I am very happy that I was called upon. The president knows what impact this can have and above all, this help will be invaluable for the tens of thousands of people in need,” the ex-footballer told Le Figaro.

Djorkaeff said he does not know how long he will stay in Armenia, but said “it will be more than twenty-four hours.”

“Believe me, I’m not just going there to take a picture!” he noted.

Speaking about his relations with Armenia, Djorkaeff said: “My family is not from present-day Armenia (his father is of Kalmyk origin, a province of Russia bordering the Caspian Sea and his mother is of Armenian descent) and I no longer have a family in this territory. But I go there regularly, two to three times a year. I know the current government well, like all the others that came before it.”

“Every time I go back there, I participate in sports or humanitarian missions. I know that I am very appreciated by Armenians, especially because I speak with all parties,” he added.

Youri Djorkaeff hopes a lasting diplomatic solution to the Nagprno Karabakh conflict will be found.

At the request of President Macron and the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France is establishing a structured effort to assist Armenians affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Coordinated by a steering committee at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs’ Crisis and Support Center, this mechanism mobilizes the efforts of the government, associations promoting solidarity with Armenia, humanitarian organizations belonging to Coordination Sud, corporate foundations and hospitals.

The first plane with humanitarian aid from France landed in Yerevan on Sunday.