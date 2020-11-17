Spanish Congress adopts motion on sending humanitarian aid to Artsakh, ending arms sale to Azerbaijan

The Spanish Congress has adopted a motion tabled by MP John Iñarritu to send humanitarian aid to Nagorno Karabakh and stop selling arms to Azerbaijan

The Spanish MP stressed the urgency of providing humanitarian assistance to refugee families and the involvement of international organizations in this issue.

“Despite the ceasefire agreed last week, the conflict continues and a lasting solution is needed more than ever,” he explained.

Recently, Iñarritu has been part of a delegation of observers made up of parliamentarians and journalists from different states of the European Union. The deputy has learned first-hand about the situation in Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh and has been able to see on the spot the damage caused after the aggression by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Iñarritu asks the international community to get involved in the search for a peaceful and negotiated solution to the conflict to prevent the humanitarian crisis from escalating.

“Given the risk of genocide and ethnic cleansing that they intend to carry out against the Armenian people in Nagorno-Karabakh , the world cannot keep looking the other way. ,” he said.