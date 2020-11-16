PoliticsTop

Cliffside Park, New Jersey recognizes Artsakh, condemns Azerbaijani-Turkish attacks

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 16, 2020, 13:20
Less than a minute

Borough of Cliffside Park, New Jersey, has recognized the independence of Artsakh and condemned the Azerbaijani and Turkish attacks against the Armenians of Artsakh, reports the Armenian National Committee of America -Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

