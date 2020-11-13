Montevideo recognizes the independence of Artsakh

The Montevideo Departmental Council has approved a declaration in which it recognizes the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and denounces the agreement to end the war signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, which, it says is a “consequence of the illegal use of force and not of authentic balanced negotiations as established by the UN.”

The resolution denounces the military attacks against the population of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia by Azerbaijan with the support of the genocidal state of Turkey, noting that Turkey was involved in transferring mercenaries to fight against Artsakh, violating the Minsk Group Agreements and the ceasefire for all conflicts declared by the UN during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Montevideo conveyed it greatest solidarity with the entire civilian population (Armenian and Azerbaijani), the main victims of numerous destabilizing attacks and violations of international law, the people of Artsakh and Armenians who continue to fight for their survival, confronting the continuation of the genocide perpetrated in 1915.

Montevideo also declared that “the agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia is the consequence of the illegal use of force and not of authentic balanced negotiations as established by the UN, representing a forced transfer of historical heritage and territory populated by Armenians for millennia.”

Finally, the Montevideo Departmental Council announced its “recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, calling on the international community to respect its status as an independent state, this being the true path for a peaceful solution and granting lasting peace for Artsakh and Armenia.”