New Jersey’s Borough of Fort Lee recognizes Artsakh’s independence

“The Borough of Fort Lee, New Jersey unanimously condemned Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, recognized its right to self-determination and independence, and urged the U.S. President and Congress to join them in supporting Artsakh’s freedom”, Masis Mayilyan, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) wrote on his Facebook.
