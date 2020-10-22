PoliticsTop

New Jersey’s Borough of Fort Lee recognizes Artsakh’s independence

“The Borough of Fort Lee, New Jersey unanimously condemned Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, recognized its right to self-determination and independence, and urged the U.S. President and Congress to join them in supporting Artsakh’s freedom”, Masis Mayilyan, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) wrote on his Facebook.

